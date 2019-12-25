مغنّية أمريكيّة ترتّل القرآن وتبهر رواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي (فيديو)

نشرت “جينيفر جراوت” مقطغ فيديو عبر حسابها على موقع “إنستغرام” تُرتِّل فيه آيات من القرآن الكريم وتحديدًا آية الكرسي بصوت مؤثر..
وقد أثنى ررواد مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي على جال صوتها و وتلاوتها الصحيحة التي لم ترتكب فيها أي خطأ في النطق أو التجويد.
ويذكر أن “جينيفر جراوت” قد عرفت سنة 2014 خلال مشاركتها في برنامج المواهب العربي Arab’s Got Talent، بعد إعلان اعتناقها الإسلام.
When I first became interested in Arabic music, my teacher told me to start listening to Quran as an exercise in order to begin getting attuned to all the nuances of Arabic singing; the two have many things in common like their melodious qualities, ornamentations, vocal technique, maqam modulations, and language of course. Many of the great Tarab singers had their roots in Quran recitation! Today in the spirit of jumu3a I’m sharing a recitation of Ayat-u-l kursi as per the style of the great Mohammed Siddiq Al Menshawi. Quran recitation is an art in itself, and can be appreciated by anyone and everyone, Muslims and non Muslims alike, (though it carries another special layer of meaning for the former). Happy Friday 💜 #jennifergrout #tajweed #quran #jumua #menshawi #maqamat #muslimah #femalereciters